Multiple people rushed to the hospital after head-on wreck in Silver Springs

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A major roadway was blocked after multiple people were injured in a head-on collision on Friday in Silver Springs.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say three people were taken to the hospital after two vehicles crashed head-on on East Highway 40.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, east and westbound lanes were blocked and traffic was rerouted via Northeast Highway 314.

