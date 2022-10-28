Multiple people rushed to the hospital after head-on wreck in Silver Springs

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A major roadway was blocked after multiple people were injured in a head-on collision on Friday in Silver Springs.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say three people were taken to the hospital after two vehicles crashed head-on on East Highway 40.

TRENDING: Putnam County jury recommends death for man convicted of killing two young boys

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, east and westbound lanes were blocked and traffic was rerouted via Northeast Highway 314.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.