NCFL hospitals gear up for Crush the Crisis Drug Take Back Day

By Taylor Simpson
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Hospitals in Lake City, Gainesville, and Ocala are teaming up with law enforcement for the annual Crush The Crisis DEA Drug Take Back Day.

“The reason for this is because 70 percent of all initial misuse towards illicit drugs use and other addictions starts with those unused medications,” said the vice president of behavioral health and substance abuse Michael Harris.

This is to bring awareness about the dangers of opioid misuse and the importance of proper disposal of prescription drugs. HCA Florida Ocala Hospital is hoping to beat its mark from last year.

“I think we ended up with 515 pounds of unused medications that we could dispose of,” said director of pharmacy Jerry Cummings.

Cummings said disposing of drugs properly is key so they don’t get into the wrong hands.

“Drug addiction doesn’t discriminate it can affect anyone from kids to adults to older adults.”

Opioid abuse can often start with someone using prescription drugs for a legitimate reason.

“They had a sports injury or a car accident or even close to home I have a family that had a c-section and the doctor put them on percocets which is an opioid and now she’s on heroin,” said Zero Life Hour Center CEO Robert Cooper.

Harris had a message for people that may have these drugs sitting in their cabinets.

“Bring it in don’t hesitate. It’s one of those things where you’re helping yourself, your loved ones, and the community.”

Drug take back day is on Saturday from 10am to 2pm.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area

Latest News

Sheriff’s deputies conduct K-9 search of Bradford Middle School
NCFL hospitals gear up for Crush the Crisis Drug Take Back Day
NCFL hospitals gear up for Crush the Crisis Drug Take Back Day
Nerds and fentanyl seized by police.
Florida Attorney General warns of fentanyl ahead of Halloween
Florida Attorney General warns of fentanyl danger to look out for this Halloween