NCFL hospitals gear up for Crush the Crisis Drug Take Back Day

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Hospitals in Lake City, Gainesville, and Ocala are teaming up with law enforcement for the annual Crush The Crisis DEA Drug Take Back Day.

“The reason for this is because 70 percent of all initial misuse towards illicit drugs use and other addictions starts with those unused medications,” said the vice president of behavioral health and substance abuse Michael Harris.

This is to bring awareness about the dangers of opioid misuse and the importance of proper disposal of prescription drugs. HCA Florida Ocala Hospital is hoping to beat its mark from last year.

“I think we ended up with 515 pounds of unused medications that we could dispose of,” said director of pharmacy Jerry Cummings.

Cummings said disposing of drugs properly is key so they don’t get into the wrong hands.

“Drug addiction doesn’t discriminate it can affect anyone from kids to adults to older adults.”

Opioid abuse can often start with someone using prescription drugs for a legitimate reason.

“They had a sports injury or a car accident or even close to home I have a family that had a c-section and the doctor put them on percocets which is an opioid and now she’s on heroin,” said Zero Life Hour Center CEO Robert Cooper.

Harris had a message for people that may have these drugs sitting in their cabinets.

“Bring it in don’t hesitate. It’s one of those things where you’re helping yourself, your loved ones, and the community.”

Drug take back day is on Saturday from 10am to 2pm.

