Pedestrian killed while walking bike along road in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car in Marion County on Thursday evening.

Southbound lanes on Maricamp road in Marion County were blocked for a few hours after a pedestrian was hit and killed.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the incident happened just after 6 pm.

Troopers say a pedestrian was walking with a bike near the intersection of Water road and Maricamp road, when he was hit by a vehicle.

The identity of the victim has not been released yet.

