Putnam County jury recommends death for man convicted of killing two young boys

MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Putnam County man may be put to death in Raiford after a jury recommended the death penalty following the brutal murder of two brothers.

A Seventh Judicial Circuit Jury unanimously recommended the death penalty for Mark Wilson who was convicted of killing Robert Baker, 12, and Tayten Baker, 14, in August 2020 in Melrose.

RELATED: “They always had great dreams:” Family speaks after Melrose double murder suspect arrested

Wilson was a longtime family friend of the Bakers and the boyfriend of the boys’ aunt. According to the sheriff’s office, Wilson used a hammer and a knife to kill the boys just weeks after they moved to the area.

RELATED: Aunt’s boyfriend, family friend arrested in connection to two boys murdered

Judge Howard McGillin will decide whether to go with the jury’s recommendation after another hearing in early December.

“Welcome to the 7th Circuit where making justice a reality is our sworn and solemn duty,” State Attorney R.J. Larizza said of this case. “Our heart goes out to the victims’ family. It’s in the judge’s hands now.”

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.