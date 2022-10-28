Putnam County jury recommends death for man convicted of killing two young boys

Mark Wilson indicted on charges of first degree murder in deaths of two Florida teens, state...
Mark Wilson indicted on charges of first degree murder in deaths of two Florida teens, state attorney seeks death penalty(PCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT
MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Putnam County man may be put to death in Raiford after a jury recommended the death penalty following the brutal murder of two brothers.

A Seventh Judicial Circuit Jury unanimously recommended the death penalty for Mark Wilson who was convicted of killing Robert Baker, 12, and Tayten Baker, 14, in August 2020 in Melrose.

Wilson was a longtime family friend of the Bakers and the boyfriend of the boys’ aunt. According to the sheriff’s office, Wilson used a hammer and a knife to kill the boys just weeks after they moved to the area.

Judge Howard McGillin will decide whether to go with the jury’s recommendation after another hearing in early December.

“Welcome to the 7th Circuit where making justice a reality is our sworn and solemn duty,” State Attorney R.J. Larizza said of this case. “Our heart goes out to the victims’ family. It’s in the judge’s hands now.”

