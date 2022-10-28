Sheriff’s deputies conduct K-9 search of Bradford Middle School

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County Sheriff’s Deputies brought out the K9′s to search for contraband at Bradford Middle School.

Deputies say that the search was scheduled in order avoid disruption to learning.

Sheriff’s deputies say no contraband was found during the search.

The squad conducted the search Thursday morning, with help from other law enforcement agencies in North Central Florida, and even Georgia.

