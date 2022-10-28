‘There was a lot of debate’: UF Faculty Senate votes no confidence resolution process on presidential finalist

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The UF Faculty Senate voted no-confidence in the selection process for the next university president.

The two hour meeting had dozens in attendance.

“This was my resolution put forward last Thursday and so really the idea behind this was that’s just been a lot of feelings and emotions behind the selection of the 13th president,” said UF senator Breann Garbas. “For me what it really came down to, was faith in the process.”

The senate voted 72-16 on the no-confidence resolution, which would condemn the process to select Sen. Ben Sasse as the finalist.

“At the end of the day it’s important to hear from the students and faculty since the next president is going to be watching over our entire community,” shared UF student Vivian Castro.

During the session, some members expressed their concerns over what they say was the lack of transparency between the search committee with students, teachers, and staff.

“The process itself the amount of secrecy and hiddenness behind it, was an issue for so many people,” said Garbas. “We put that motion forward and there was a lot of debate.”

Students hope the Board of Trustees will consider their concerns.

“I have my beliefs and I just feel like I just want to make sure the Board of Trustees just has their right opinion and just really considers how we all feel because it is very important or else you never know what might happen,” stated Castro.

The Board of Trustees will meet next Tuesday when Ben Sasse returns to the campus, is interviewed and a selection is made.

