UF Field & Fork hosting Fall Open House

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The UF Field & Fork Farm and Gardens is hosting a Fall Open House on Friday.

The event starts with a community gathering from 4 to 6 PM. Bat watching follows this from 6 to 7:15 PM. It is being held on Museum Rd in Gainesville.

Bat biologist and Florida Wildflower Foundation guru Terry Zinn is set to talk with guests during the bat watching event.

Guests are able to taste African-fusion food, pot their own basil to take home, and explore the greenhouse and gardens on site.

The Horticultural Sciences Teaching Gardens are co-hosting the event.

