VIDEO: Drunk driver blames ‘paranormal activity’ for damaged car, assaults Marion County deputy

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video of a traffic stop where a DUI suspect threatened deputies and blamed his impairment on “paranormal activity.”

According to the sheriff’s office, around 4 a.m. on Oct. 23, they spotted a car in the area of Southwest Highway 484 driving with hazard lights on and two flat tires. When deputies stopped the vehicle, they determined the driver, Andres Orjuela-Montealegre, was likely impaired.

Deputies asked about the damage and Orjuela-Montealegre said someone put a curse on him. While being asked to perform field sobriety tests, he said the damage to the car was “paranormal activity”.

During the exercise, Orjuela-Montealegre made violent threats against the officer. He told the deputy he was going to “break your head with a baseball bat” and “skin you alive.”

Orjuela-Montealegre spit on the deputy’s face. Deputies say as they placed him under arrest, he grabbed at a taser.

In the back of the patrol car, Orjuela-Montealegre kicked at and struck both deputies while continuing to taunt them.

TRENDING: Marion County man arrested for sexual offenses involving minors receives additional charges

He is facing charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence, attempt to deprive an officer of means of protection or communication, corrupt by threat against public servant, and driving under the influence. If convicted he faces up to 25.5 years of imprisonment.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.