Weekend Planner: 10/28/22

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Friday everyone! Outdoors is the place to be across our area this weekend.

The Micanopy Fall Festival will, temporarily, swell the population of the small Alachua County town. The big event will have around 200 art and craft vendors, in addition to live music, and plenty of food. It’s Saturday and Sunday on Cholokka Boulevard. For country music, try the Inverness Country Jam. It’s tonight through Sunday, featuring artists like Collin Raye, Sammy Kershaw, Sawyer Brown, and more. Food trucks will be there, as well. It’s at Liberty Park and the Depot in Inverness.

For more fall fun, check out the It’s Fall Y’all Festival at Silver Springs State Park. It’ll have vendors, ranger programs, food, and more. It’s Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with trunk or treat starting at 2 pm. Costumes are encouraged! Also in Marion County, Sholom Park in Ocala hosts Hapi Harvest Day on Saturday from Noon to 4 p.m. There’ll be trick or treat stations, a monster mash dance party, and plenty of food.

In Gainesville, there’s the Festival of Fun and Frights Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the MLK Multi-Purpose Center. The City of Gainesville puts on the event with fun for the whole family, including trick or treating, a dunk tank, and more. Over in the City of Alachua, check out Trick or Treat on Main Street. The annual event is Saturday from 5:30 to 8 pm. Kids will see scarecrows and be able to collect candy from the local businesses.

If mazes are your thing, we’ve got you covered. The Newberry Cornfield Maze continues until 11 p.m. tonight, and from 3 to 11 Saturday. Their theme: laugh by day, scream by night! There’s also a kids play area, and other fun activities. Meanwhile, the Peanut Patch and Corn Maze Halloween Festival in southwest Gainesville is also open until 11 tonight, and from 3 to 11 Saturday. Expect the maze, hayrides, and tons of activities.

There’s also the Ocala Pumpkin Patch, softball and volleyball over at UF, and the Florida Gateway Fair in Lake City. We’ll have more fall fun suggestions next week.

Enjoy your weekend! Mike Potter, TV20 News.

