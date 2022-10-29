Dixie County Sheriff’s deputies searching for missing teenager

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 12:30 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - Dixie County Sheriff’s deputies report that a teenager may be in danger.

Deputies are searching for Demiah Appling, 14, of Old Town.

They say that Demiah’s disappearance on October 16th is suspicious and believe she could be in danger.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and a black zip up jacket.

