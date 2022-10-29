Florida football team hammered by No. 1 Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida football team entered Saturday’s Southeastern Conference game against No. 1 Georgia as a 22-point underdog, and ended up losing by that exact margin, 42-20.

The Gators (4-4) couldn’t overcome a sluggish start that included punting on its first five possessions of the first half, while the Bulldogs (8-0) raced out to a 28-3 lead by intermission.

Anthony Richardson and the offense were seemingly helpless in the first half, as they went three-and-out on four consecutive drives to begin the game - totaling just 12 plays for 9 yards. Their fifth possession finally yielded a first down to extend the drive, and ultimately, a 52-yard field goal from Adam Mihalek for their only points of the half.

Meanwhile, Georgia was able to find the endzone on four of its eight first half possessions. Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett threw an interception on Georgia’s fourth possession with a 14-0 lead, but the defense forced the Gators to punt.

On the next Bulldogs drive, Bennett threw a 73 yard touchdown pass to Brock Bowers to put his team ahead 21-0. Bennett’s pass was behind Bowers and should’ve been intercepted by Florida’s Amare Burney, but Burney tipped the pass and it bounced off his hands into the grasp of Bowers, who juggled it but was able to haul it in and haul off to the endzone.

In the second half, Anthony Richardson regrouped and brought the Gators offense to life. He guided the Gators to three consecutive scoring drives, including their opening possession of the 3rd quarter. After back-to-back Georgia turnovers, Richardson his Xavier Henderson down the sideline for a 78-yard touchdown to bring the Gators to within one score of tying the game, 28-20.

However, the defending national champions displayed the same kind of resolve that helped them defeat Alabama in the title game. They came out and scored a touchdown in less than three minutes to answer Florida, then forced a turnover on downs by the Gators, and sewed up the contest with an 8-play, 49-yard drive to the endzone to make it 42-20.

The Gators turned the ball over on downs their final two possessions and Georgia took one knee to end the game.

Billy Napier is now 1-4 against SEC opponents in his first season as the Gators head coach. Florida still has to play Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, South Carolina, and FSU.

Florida will face Texas A&M on Saturday, November 5 at noon.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.