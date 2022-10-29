Florida volleyball team sweeps Arkansas

Gators won the first of two weekend matches
Florida volleyball team at the O'Connell Center.
Florida volleyball team at the O'Connell Center.(wcjb)
By Chris Pinson
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The No. 14-ranked Florida volleyball team defended home court, on Saturday, with a sweep of Southeastern Conference opponent Arkansas.

The Gators (17-4) registered 38 kills and limited the Razorbacks (14-6) to a .036 hit percentage for the match as they won their conference-leading ninth match in straight sets.

Florida won the first and second sets 25-20, thanks to holding Arkansas to a -.081 hit percentage in the opening frame, and .049 hit percentage in the second. Conversely, the Gators weren’t other worldly better, they did have Marina Markova record a match-high 11 kills, followed by Merritt Beason’s 10 to help push them over the top to claim the sets.

Both teams actually played their best in the third and final set. The orange and blue woke up and recorded a .382 hit percentage, while the red and black got all the way up to .152. The final score in the frame was 25-21.

Alexis Stuckey notched 27 assists in the contest. She entered the day ranked second in the SEC for assists per set. Stuckey also notched five kills.

Florida hosts Arkansas Sunday at noon in the final match of the weekend.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
Glenn Lamar Carter, 36, goes missing in Alachua County
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities

Latest News

Florida head coach Billy Napier, center, watches as players warm up before an NCAA college...
Gator Insider: Can underdog Florida slay Goliath Georgia
The Florida soccer team lines up during pregame ceremonies against USF.
Florida soccer team loses season finale on Senior Night
Florida Gators receiver (1) Karadius Toney (1) runs with the ball after making a catch during a...
Former UF football player Kadarius Toney traded from New York to Kansas City
Merrit Beason of Florida prepares to serve during the Gators match against Virginia.
Florida volleyball team sweeps Auburn; owns best record in conference play