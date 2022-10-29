‘I support the death penalty’: Melrose residents respond to jury’s recommendation for man convicted of killing two teen boys

The jury unanimously recommended the death penalty.
The jury unanimously recommended the death penalty.(WCJB)
By Zitlali Solache
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - After a long week for the sentencing hearing, a Seventh Judicial Circuit Jury unanimously recommended the death penalty for Mark Wilson Jr.

Wilson was convicted of killing 12-year-old Robert Baker, and 14-year-old Tayten Baker, on August of 2020, in Melrose.

“No child deserves to be abused or they don’t deserve death,” shared Melrose resident, Terisa Dockey.

RELATED: “They always had great dreams:” Family speaks after Melrose double murder suspect arrested

Putnam County Sheriffs deputies said Wilson was a longtime family friend of the Baker’s. The defense argued that Wilson had a troubled childhood.

“He cannot give anyone a reason that would be good enough to explain why he felt the need to go into someone’s house in the middle of the night when they are in their safe place.”

According to the sheriff’s office, Wilson used a hammer and a knife to kill the boys. Residents recalled that day and said it was a heinous crime and hope justice will be served.

“It was even more upsetting that it was children, but it was the manner in which they had to die,” stated Dockey.

Judge Howard McGillin is set to decide whether to approve the jury’s recommendation, in December.

TRENDING STORY: ‘I’m hurting’: Family of inmate found dead in cell plans to file lawsuit

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
Glenn Lamar Carter, 36, goes missing in Alachua County
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities

Latest News

'I support the death penalty': Melrose residents respond to jury's recommendation for man...
'I support the death penalty': Melrose residents respond to jury's recommendation for man convicted of killing two teen boys
New requirements in place for voting by mail
Toddler reported missing in Marion County
Dixie County Sheriff's deputies searching for missing teenager