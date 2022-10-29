‘I support the death penalty’: Melrose residents respond to jury’s recommendation for man convicted of killing two teen boys

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - After a long week for the sentencing hearing, a Seventh Judicial Circuit Jury unanimously recommended the death penalty for Mark Wilson Jr.

Wilson was convicted of killing 12-year-old Robert Baker, and 14-year-old Tayten Baker, on August of 2020, in Melrose.

“No child deserves to be abused or they don’t deserve death,” shared Melrose resident, Terisa Dockey.

Putnam County Sheriffs deputies said Wilson was a longtime family friend of the Baker’s. The defense argued that Wilson had a troubled childhood.

“He cannot give anyone a reason that would be good enough to explain why he felt the need to go into someone’s house in the middle of the night when they are in their safe place.”

According to the sheriff’s office, Wilson used a hammer and a knife to kill the boys. Residents recalled that day and said it was a heinous crime and hope justice will be served.

“It was even more upsetting that it was children, but it was the manner in which they had to die,” stated Dockey.

Judge Howard McGillin is set to decide whether to approve the jury’s recommendation, in December.

