Marion man sentenced to 15 years for fleeing motorcycle accident that killed passenger

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 12:26 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MCCOY, Fla. (WCJB) - In May 2021, Steven Cano of Marion County was driving a motorcycle in Fort McCoy with a 57-year-old passenger.

When Cano veered off the road while making a turn, the passenger was thrown from the bike and killed.

Troopers say Cano fled, leaving her behind on the road.

Cano was wanted for over 5 months before he was found.

Cano pleaded no contest in court on Friday, and Judge Peter Brigham sentenced him to 15 years in state prison.

TRENDING STORY: I support the death penalty’: Melrose residents respond to jury’s recommendation for man convicted of killing two teen boys

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
Glenn Lamar Carter, 36, goes missing in Alachua County
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities

Latest News

Multiple people rushed to the hospital after head-on wreck in Silver Springs
It has been reviewed and approved by the Florida Secretary of State to be used by eligible...
New requirements in place for voting by mail
Demiah Appling, 14, last seen on October 16th.
Dixie County Sheriff’s deputies searching for missing teenager
Missing 2-year-old Leiah Joleen Risner.
Toddler reported missing in Marion County