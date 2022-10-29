Marion man sentenced to 15 years for fleeing motorcycle accident that killed passenger
FORT MCCOY, Fla. (WCJB) - In May 2021, Steven Cano of Marion County was driving a motorcycle in Fort McCoy with a 57-year-old passenger.
When Cano veered off the road while making a turn, the passenger was thrown from the bike and killed.
Troopers say Cano fled, leaving her behind on the road.
Cano was wanted for over 5 months before he was found.
Cano pleaded no contest in court on Friday, and Judge Peter Brigham sentenced him to 15 years in state prison.
