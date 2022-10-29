New requirements in place for voting by mail

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 12:37 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida is making changes to its vote by mail option.

People who want to vote by mail must now have the last four digits of their social security number or their drivers license on file with the Supervisor of Elections Office.

Drop boxes will be available during early voting hours and on Election day.

Columbia, Gilchrist, and Union Counties will join early voting in all other counties in the region tomorrow.

The deadline to request a vote by mail ballot is October 30, at 5 p.m.

