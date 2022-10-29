Sports Overtime Week Ten

(WCJB) -Playoff positioning and disrrcit titles were the priority for many teams in North Central Florida in Week Ten of high school fotoball. In Tv20′s Game of the Week, Chiefland routed Fort White, 41-14 to reach 6-1 on the season. The victorious Indians came into the week ranked thrd in Class 1A-Region 4 and hope to move up. Elsewhere, Eastside, Trinity Catholic, and Bradford all sewed up their resepctive district titles with wins on Firday night

NCFL High School Football: Week Ten

Chiefland def. Fort White, 41-14

Eastside def. Santa Fe, 28-7

Trinity Catholic def. P.K. Yonge, 51-7

Bronson def. St. Francis, 28-6

South Sumter def. Dunnellon, 46-6

Vanguard def. Carol City, 28-21

Forest def. West Port, 34-6

Suwannee def. Wakulla, 22-14

Columbia def. Ridgeview, 48-0

Bradford def. Palatka, 35-14

Tocoi Creek def. Keystone Heights, 35-0

Belleview def. Tavares, 48-0

Lafayette def. Jefferson County, 35-28

Central Florida Christian Academy def. Oak Hall, 50-6

Interlachen def. Stanton, 16-0

