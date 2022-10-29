Toddler reported missing in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a missing toddler.

Deputies are concerned about Leiah Joleen Risner who is 2-years-old.

They say a person died of a drug overdose at her family’s home in September, and child welfare workers found the house to be in bad condition.

Deputies say Leiah’s parents, Melvin Risner, 39, and Crystal Risner, 37, have been avoiding contact with DCF.

