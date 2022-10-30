Battle of the North Central Florida bands

Alachua, Fla. (WCJB) - Families and residents were invited to Santa Fe High School to watch 20 North Central Florida high school bands perform their halftime show performances.

Band Director Amy Beres said this is a great opportunity for the community to see all the hard work and effort the students have put in all year.

Judges were present to rate the bands’ performances and choose a winner. The winner will be uploaded on www.flmusiced.org/mpa.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.