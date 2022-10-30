Florida volleyball team defeats Arkansas in five sets

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A day after defeating Arkansas in straight sets, the Florida volleyball team needed five sets to sweep their weekend series with their Southeastern Conference opponent.

On the backs of Marina Markova, Sofia Victoria, and Merritt Beason the Gators (18-4) were able to battle back, after dropping the opening set, to outlast the Razorbacks (14-7) and claim their SEC leading tenth conference win.

Markova (17), Victoria (16), and Beason (12) combined for 45 of the orange and blue’s 66 kills. In both the third and fifth sets, the Gators posted a hit percentage better than .400, while limiting the Hogs to hitting under .300 in four out of five sets.

Florida went on a run of six consecutive points in the 5th and final set to race out to a 7-1 lead. Arkansas rally back to take two of the next three points, but the Gators kept the Razorbacks at arms length the rest of the set, with Victoria earning her final kill of the match to close it out.

Florida will play the last of their three match-home stand on Friday, Nov. 4 against Missouri, before they go on the road to face Texas A&M on Saturday, Nov. 5.

