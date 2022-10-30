Hundreds of people celebrate 20th year of ‘The Fest’

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Hundreds of people from around the world came to Gainesville to rock out to some of their favorite bands.

The three-day event brought fans to watch more than 200 punk rock bands and artists perform in 16 different venues in Downtown Gainesville.

James Drozedd traveled 2,000 miles from Canada for what he calls one of the best festivals in the world.

“It’s the only festival in the world with this many punk bands playing for 3 or 4 days, it’s fun. I came a long way to get here,” said Drozzed.

Age was not a requirement for some venues. Casandra Leslie from Boston wanted her 1-year-old daughter to experience her first fest.

“We were debating not coming this year but then when we saw that the stage was all ages and a lot of our friends bands were playing, we said that we couldn’t miss it,” said Leslie. “It’s been amazing to be able to come and bring her to her first fest, her first of many many to come.”

A vaccination card or proof of a negative Covid-19 test were required to enter. According to “The fest” website, attendance was down 1/3rd at last year’s fest compared to other years. Organizers hope for a bigger turn out this year.

However the requirements didn’t stop Daniel Martin from traveling from Los Angeles to see his favorite band.

“I’m excited to see them but this is one of those festivals were every time I come here, I leave, my favorite band that I saw was a band I didn’t know anything about before I came.” said Martin. “So, I’m excited to trip around, see what’s going on and what ever happens is cool.”

The 3-day event is sold out and will end tomorrow.

