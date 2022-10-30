Man arrested for selling drugs in Palatka

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after a drug task force team found him selling drugs in Palatka.

Putnam County Sheriffs officers along with members of a tri-county drug task force arrested Joseph Thomas Boone Junior yesterday.

Boone was caught selling narcotics from his residence.

Officers found a a white powdery substance which tested positive for fentanyl.

Boone also has 24 pieces of crack cocaine and about 16 grams of powdered cocaine.

Boone was charged with multiple felonies including one count of trafficking cocaine.

