College Central Florida celebrates diversity and inclusion on Halloween

By Zitlali Solache
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The College of Central Florida is celebrating different cultures. This CF fall event celebrated Halloween, the harvest season, and the Day of the Dead.

The event took place at the Bedford Plaza and was hosted by the Office of Diversity and Inclusion. Different clubs and organizations brought games, food, music, and activities to campus.

Students said they are proud to have a campus that pushes for student engagement.

“I absolutely love all of the things we can do like during the year. There’s been so much student activity just going on in general and I really love this event,” said student Porter Johnson. “Halloween was one of my favorite holidays, in general, it’s super fun and I’m super glad I get to hang out with all my friends and meet new people.”

Representatives of the Appleton museum and student clubs were also present.

TRENDING STORY: Marion County deputies work to prevent pedestrian deaths, candy contamination on Halloween

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
Glenn Lamar Carter, 36, goes missing in Alachua County
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities

Latest News

College Central Florida celebrates diversity and inclusion on Halloween
Jewish leaders at UF say they feel safe at the school
UF”s Jewish community reacts after anti-Semitic incident
UF's Jewish community reacts after anti-Semitic incident
UF's Jewish community reacts after anti-Semitic incident
A "vote" sign encouraging people to vote.
Nearly 3 million Floridians have voted early