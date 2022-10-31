College Central Florida celebrates diversity and inclusion on Halloween

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The College of Central Florida is celebrating different cultures. This CF fall event celebrated Halloween, the harvest season, and the Day of the Dead.

The event took place at the Bedford Plaza and was hosted by the Office of Diversity and Inclusion. Different clubs and organizations brought games, food, music, and activities to campus.

Students said they are proud to have a campus that pushes for student engagement.

“I absolutely love all of the things we can do like during the year. There’s been so much student activity just going on in general and I really love this event,” said student Porter Johnson. “Halloween was one of my favorite holidays, in general, it’s super fun and I’m super glad I get to hang out with all my friends and meet new people.”

Representatives of the Appleton museum and student clubs were also present.

