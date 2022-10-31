College of Central Florida will hold the Student Life Fall Festival

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Student Life Fall Festival at the College of Central Florida is in Ocala on Monday.

Students can celebrate Halloween and the Day of the Dead at the Bedford Plaza on the Ocala campus.

TRENDING: UF condemns antisemitic messages displayed at Florida-Georgia game

The event will begin at 12:30 p.m. and run until 1:45.

The Appleton Museum and some student clubs will also be there to commemorate all thing Fall.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.