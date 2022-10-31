Crash in Dixie County left one person dead and four people injured
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:20 AM EDT
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Dixie County has left one person dead and multiple people with serious injuries.
A swamp buggy was headed north on CR 361 Sunday when it became disabled in the road.
A pickup also heading north stuck the back of the disabled buggy.
FHP reported four people with serious injuries and one dead.
Troopers are still investigating the crash.
