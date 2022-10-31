Crash in Dixie County left one person dead and four people injured

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Dixie County has left one person dead and multiple people with serious injuries.

A swamp buggy was headed north on CR 361 Sunday when it became disabled in the road.

A pickup also heading north stuck the back of the disabled buggy.

FHP reported four people with serious injuries and one dead.

Troopers are still investigating the crash.

