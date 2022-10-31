Florida Gateway Fair celebrates its 68th year

Residents Have A Few More Days To Enjoy The Fair Before It Ends On November 5th.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 12:42 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Gateway Fair is back from October 28th to November 5th.

Organizers hosted ‘Family Day’ today, where people of all ages could enjoy the fair at a reduced price.

Residents enjoyed livestock exhibits, camel rides, petting zoos, amusement rides, and family-friendly activities.

The president of Florida Gateway Fairgrounds Stephen Bailey said their goal is to make sure guests experience something different every year.

“You know every year is different. Just the different acts that come in that are with us, the different exhibits that we have so it’s never the same thing every single year,” said Bailey. “Our rides change out a little bit different,so we’ve got kid rides and we’ve got rides for young at heart and everything in between.”

Before the fair ends, residents can expect livestock shows, a talent show, and a live performance from Kidd G.

