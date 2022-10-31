Gainesville Black Professionals will hold a three-day event next year

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Black Professionals have a three-day event next year meant to expand your network.

TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio spoke with GBP’s director about what this new expo has to offer.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.