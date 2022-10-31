Gainesville man arrested for biting pregnant woman, police say

Man bites a woman and steals her phone is arrested.(wcjb)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested after biting a woman in Alachua County according to court records.

Gainesville police officers arrested 23-year-old Keon Peebles on Saturday.

Court records show that more than two weeks ago, he got into an argument with a woman who was pregnant at a home in Gainesville. After the situation escalated, she called 911.

The victim says he grabbed the phone out of her hand and bit her left shoulder before running away. Officers say Peebles was aware that she was pregnant.

Peebles is charged with robbery, aggravated battery on a pregnant person, larceny, and obstructing justice.

