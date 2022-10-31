Lake City Police officers investigate weekend gunfire

Lake City Police investigate shots fired
Lake City Police investigate shots fired(MGN)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City Police Department is investigating three reports of shots fired over the weekend.

On Friday at about 9 p.m. officers responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Northeast Coach Anders Lane. Officers found no evidence or damage in the area.

On Sunday, officers responded to two reports of shots fired. The first was just after midnight on Sunday morning on Northeast Aberdeen Avenue. Witnesses say a vehicle could have been involved, but they could not give a description of the shooter.

TRENDING: UF condemns antisemitic messages displayed at Florida-Georgia game

Officers found two vehicles with bullet holes. Bullets also hit a transformer on Northeast Davis Avenue. A total of 20 shell casings and one bullet were found.

Around 11 p.m. Sunday, officers went to the Cedar Park Apartments on Northwest Bascom Norris Drive after a 911 call was made. Two shell casings were collected.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
Glenn Lamar Carter, 36, goes missing in Alachua County
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities

Latest News

Marion County Sheriff's Office asks for help identifying purse thieves accused of using a...
MCSO tries to identify duo accused of stealing elderly woman’s purse
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Ocala Municipal Services’ temporary no-disconnect policy set to expire
Ocala Municipal Services’ temporary no-disconnect policy set to expire
Ocala Municipal Services’ temporary no-disconnect policy set to expire