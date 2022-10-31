Lake City Police officers investigate weekend gunfire

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City Police Department is investigating three reports of shots fired over the weekend.

On Friday at about 9 p.m. officers responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Northeast Coach Anders Lane. Officers found no evidence or damage in the area.

On Sunday, officers responded to two reports of shots fired. The first was just after midnight on Sunday morning on Northeast Aberdeen Avenue. Witnesses say a vehicle could have been involved, but they could not give a description of the shooter.

TRENDING: UF condemns antisemitic messages displayed at Florida-Georgia game

Officers found two vehicles with bullet holes. Bullets also hit a transformer on Northeast Davis Avenue. A total of 20 shell casings and one bullet were found.

Around 11 p.m. Sunday, officers went to the Cedar Park Apartments on Northwest Bascom Norris Drive after a 911 call was made. Two shell casings were collected.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.