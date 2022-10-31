Linebacker Brenton Cox, Jr. dismissed from Gator football team

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A tough season for the Florida football team took another turn on Monday with the dismissal of redshirt junior outside linebacker Brenton Cox, Jr. Head coach Billy Napier confirmed at his Monday press conference that UF is moving on without one of its top pass rushers.

Napier said there was no single incident that prompted Cox’s dismissal but acknowledged there was an accumulation of issues.

Through eight games, Cox was fifth on the team in tackles with 35, including 15 solo. His numbers also included eight tackles for a loss, two sacks, and nine quarterback hurries. He had set a goal of breaking Alex Brown’s single season sack record of 13, set in 1999.

In Saturday’s loss to Georgia, Cox was credited with two assisted tackles, and showed some frustration when he got into a shoving match with Georgia players after the Bulldogs scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Florida stands 4-4 overall, including a 1-4 mark in SEC play entering Saturday’s road game at Texas A&M.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.