Man is arrested for theft and biting a woman

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after biting a woman in Alachua County.

Gainesville police officers arrested 23-year-old Keon Peebles yesterday.

More than 2 weeks ago, he got into an argument with a woman who was pregnant with his child at their home on NE 15th street.

After the situation escalated, she called 911.

He grabbed the phone out of her hand and bit her left shoulder before running away.

Peebles was apparently aware that she was pregnant.

TRENDING: UF condemns antisemitic messages displayed at Florida-Georgia game

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.