Man is arrested for theft and biting a woman

Man bites a woman and steals her phone is arrested.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after biting a woman in Alachua County.

Gainesville police officers arrested 23-year-old Keon Peebles yesterday.

More than 2 weeks ago, he got into an argument with a woman who was pregnant with his child at their home on NE 15th street.

After the situation escalated, she called 911.

He grabbed the phone out of her hand and bit her left shoulder before running away.

Peebles was apparently aware that she was pregnant.

TRENDING: UF condemns antisemitic messages displayed at Florida-Georgia game

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
Glenn Lamar Carter, 36, goes missing in Alachua County
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities

Latest News

A shooting in Tallahassee leaves 8 injured and 1 dead.
Shooting in Tallahassee leaves at least one dead
Man is Arrested for Theft and Biting a Woman
Tallahassee Shooting
This year’s theme is “This is Power”, it’s meant to help the black community understand the...
NAACP Annual Freedom Fund Banquet Awards is back after two-year hiatus