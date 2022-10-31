Marion County deputies work to prevent pedestrian deaths, candy contamination on Halloween

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - As children dress up as their favorite heroes and villains to ask for candy, there are some real dangers facing children in North Central Florida on Halloween.

This year, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office is hosting the “Safe and Spooktacular Halloween Party” to offer children a safe place to celebrate the holiday. The event runs until 8 p.m. on Halloween.

“The chances of a child being in a dangerous situation are minimum but, here there are no vehicles or cars for the parents to worry about,” said Lt. Ryan Robbins, MCSO district commander. “We’re not going up to strange houses that maybe they’re uncomfortable with. Here we have an environment that they can trust, everyone that’s on the location where the kids can have candy that’s been packaged and delivered by our volunteers.”

Deputies say it is important to watch for traffic during Halloween as it is one of the deadliest nights of the year for pedestrians.

They also recommend parents look at their child’s candy and make sure it is sealed before they dig in.

