MCSO tries to identify duo accused of stealing elderly woman’s purse

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking residents to help them find a pair of thieves.

MCSO officials say the two individuals went to the Publix on Southwest Highway 200.

The male suspect started a conversation with an elderly shopper to distract her. While the female suspect stole the victim’s purse.

The pair then went to a Walmart where they used the victim’s credit card to buy a gift card.

Officials are not sure if the thieves are from the area but they ask residents to call crime stoppers to leave an anonymous tip with any information.

