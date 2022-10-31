MCSO tries to identify duo accused of stealing elderly woman’s purse

Marion County Sheriff's Office asks for help identifying purse thieves accused of using a stolen credit card at Walmart(MCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking residents to help them find a pair of thieves.

MCSO officials say the two individuals went to the Publix on Southwest Highway 200.

The male suspect started a conversation with an elderly shopper to distract her. While the female suspect stole the victim’s purse.

The pair then went to a Walmart where they used the victim’s credit card to buy a gift card.

TRENDING: Lake City Police officers investigate weekend gunfire

Officials are not sure if the thieves are from the area but they ask residents to call crime stoppers to leave an anonymous tip with any information.

