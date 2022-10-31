Micanopy holds 47th annual Fall Festival

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Thousands of people flooded the streets of tiny Micanopy this weekend for the 47th annual Fall Festival.

The event celebrates the historic town of Micanopy, as well as the season of fall.

Guests were treated to music, arts and crafts, dance and lots of great food options. More than 400 vendors set up their tents for the event over the course of two days.

“I definitely like that it’s a way that you can definitely feel safe,” said Micanopy resident Gracie Phillips. “You’re surrounded by nice people and people from all over the United States.”

People came from all over the United States to see what this small town has to offer. For residents of the historic area, it is a chance to put their town on display.

“I like everything about it,” said Jolene Burley. “The quaintness and the fact that it’s quiet here and the people are very nice. It’s a great place.”

“One of the things to celebrate is the friendliness of the people, the neighborliness,” said festival volunteer and Micanopy resident Linda Van Leer. “When something happens we help each other and we’re just out here to make our town a better place and we love sharing it.”

The profits from the event will be donated to local charities.

