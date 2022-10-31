NAACP Annual Freedom Fund Banquet Awards is back after two-year hiatus

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Hundreds of people gathered at the Hilton UF Conference Center Hotel to help honor those who have contributed to the NAACP organization.

Since 1945, the branch has helped fight against racism and support black communities in Alachua County.

“Our fraternity was founded in 1906 and right now we’re coming up on 116 years. The NAACP of Alachua County is celebrating 117 years so we’ve been around just as long as they have,” said Alpha Phi Alpha Alachua Chapter president Darryl Anderson. “It’s very important that we come together to show our support for the African-American community.”

The Alachua County NAACP president Evelyn Foxx selected “This is Power” as this year’s banquet theme. The theme is meant to encourage the black community to vote in the upcoming election and to let them know the value of their vote.

“The most important thing we want people to know, the most powerful thing that we have in this life is our ability to vote,” said Foxx. “A lot of blood, sweat, and tears, and people were killed for this. So we need people to recommit themselves and vote.”

This is the only public fundraiser for the NAACP and the funds will be distributed throughout the organization.

