Nearly 3 million Floridians have voted early

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (NSF) - As of Monday morning, nearly 2.8 million Florida voters had cast ballots ahead of next week’s general election. More than 1.9 million people have already voted by mail, with another 867,000 casting ballots at early voting locations.

In total, Republicans are outpacing Democrats by about 96,000 votes, with 1.17 million GOP voters casting ballots compared to 1.08 million votes by Democrats. Another 524,000 votes have been cast by people with minor or no political party affiliation.

Jefferson County Supervisor of Elections Tyler McNeill expects more than half of all votes to be cast prior to Election Day. According to McNeill, “Early voting is an important part of the process, as is vote-by-mail and of course election day. I completely respect anyone that still likes to vote on election day. I voted on election day every single time, until I had to work on election day. But, we’re here for you to cast your ballot, and we’d like anyone that wants to come in and vote to stop on by.”

All counties are required to offer early voting through Saturday, November 5th. Eighteen counties, including Alachua, Bradford, and Levy counties, also plan to extend early voting through Sunday, November 6th. In total, there are slightly more than 14.5 million registered voters in Florida.

RELATED STORY: Florida gas prices to jump as ‘gas-tax holiday’ ends

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.