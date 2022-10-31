Ocala Municipal Services’ temporary no-disconnect policy set to expire

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Ocala Municipal Services’ temporary no-disconnect policy expires on Monday, October 31.

The disconnection policy for past due balances resumes Tuesday, November 1.

Customers experiencing difficulty paying their utility bill for any reason should contact a service representative.

The city wants to remind customers to maintain awareness of scams involving callers who demand immediate payment.

