Poll: High School Football Play of the Week
Updated: 55 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Last Friday’s high school football action in North Central Florida produced some outstanding highlights. It’s up to you to choose the Play of the Week out of five nominees:
Click here to vote in the poll which closes at 4 p.m. on Thursday. The options are as follows:
- Eastside’s Holden Johnson hooks up with Antonio Hubbert for the big gain
- Columbia’s Tyler Jefferson connects with Keeven Young for the TD
- Chiefland’s Clint Thomas makes the leaping catch over the defender
- Creed Whittemore of Buchholz finds Jaren Hamilton for the TD
- Joshua Rembert of Vanguard runs the kickoff all the way back
