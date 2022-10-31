Poll: High School Football Play of the Week

Vote in Tv20's Top Plays Poll
By WCJB Staff
Updated: 55 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Last Friday’s high school football action in North Central Florida produced some outstanding highlights. It’s up to you to choose the Play of the Week out of five nominees:

Click here to vote in the poll which closes at 4 p.m. on Thursday. The options are as follows:

  • Eastside’s Holden Johnson hooks up with Antonio Hubbert for the big gain
  • Columbia’s Tyler Jefferson connects with Keeven Young for the TD
  • Chiefland’s Clint Thomas makes the leaping catch over the defender
  • Creed Whittemore of Buchholz finds Jaren Hamilton for the TD
  • Joshua Rembert of Vanguard runs the kickoff all the way back

