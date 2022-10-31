Poll: High School Football Play of the Week

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Last Friday’s high school football action in North Central Florida produced some outstanding highlights. It’s up to you to choose the Play of the Week out of five nominees:

Eastside’s Holden Johnson hooks up with Antonio Hubbert for the big gain

Columbia’s Tyler Jefferson connects with Keeven Young for the TD

Chiefland’s Clint Thomas makes the leaping catch over the defender

Creed Whittemore of Buchholz finds Jaren Hamilton for the TD

Joshua Rembert of Vanguard runs the kickoff all the way back

