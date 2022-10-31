Russell Report: Gators fall to Georgia in Jacksonville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It seems like forever ago that Billy Napier was hired, doesn’t it? Because Dan Mullen couldn’t recruit and didn’t win enough games. It seems like forever ago when the vast majority of the Gator fan base acknowledged it would take Napier some time to rebuild the program. Funny what a few games and a 4 and 4 record can do to those ideas. I keep hearing that we, we meaning Gator fans, deserve better. Better than what? Do Missouri fans, or Carolina fans, or Vanderbilt fans not deserve better?

Napier has gotten himself into a fan base that is frustrated, impatient, and frankly at times unrealistic in its expectation. And how about on CBS national television where commentator Gary Danielson a couple of times referred to a lot of Gator fans who left the game at halftime when Georgia had a big lead. What happened to that sticking together in all kinds of weather stuff? And isn’t it amazing where things have gone with Anthony Richardson in just one year. Many wanted Emory Jones gone, and got their wish, because Richardson was going to win the Heisman trophy and set the quarterback world on fire. Now, there are some calling for the back up to play! And some believe Patrick Toney is in over his head as a defensive coordinator even though many thought the previous defensive coordinator, Todd Grantham, was the problem. And it sure doesn’t help matters when struggling programs like Tennessee and ole miss have become really good, really fast. Put all of that into the stew. You have what you have.

Once again, the dreaded name, image and likeness rears its sometimes ugly head in the case of Cormani McClain, who announced a few days ago he would attend Miami even though many in recruiting circles thought he was a gator lock. Gator recruitniks were stunned he went to the U and of course, when he made his choice, social media went crazy. For those who ripped McClain personally on Twitter, you would have said he was a great get and a great recruit had he chosen Florida. Look, I get it when it comes to NIL, it’s the wild wild west with virtually no rules and it’s hard to wrap your head around 17 or 18-year-old kids making hundreds of thousands of dollars and being paid like a pro player. But if you were offered that kind of money, you’re going to tell me you wouldn’t take it? Or at least think about it?

Some believe Florida doesn’t have enough skin in the NIL game and frankly I don’t know if that’s the case or not. And Florida does have a top ten class in the next cycle, but the next step is to get the five star athletes that Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State reel in with alarming regularity. That has not happened and until it does, Florida will be limited by what it can do on the field going up against better talent. After all, better ingredients make better pizza! I’m Steve Russell, that’s the Russell report!

