Shooting in Tallahassee leaves at least one dead
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - At least one person is dead and several are hurt after a shooting in Tallahassee late last night.
Tallahassee police officers say multiple people starting shooting at a liquor store a mile west of the FSU campus.
When officers got to the scene, they saw a man shoot into a crowd then run away.
They shot him and arrested him along with two other suspects.
1 man was killed and 8 were injured in the shooting.
TRENDING: Man arrested for selling drugs in Palatka
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.