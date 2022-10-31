Shooting in Tallahassee leaves at least one dead

A shooting in Tallahassee leaves 8 injured and 1 dead.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 12:23 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - At least one person is dead and several are hurt after a shooting in Tallahassee late last night.

Tallahassee police officers say multiple people starting shooting at a liquor store a mile west of the FSU campus.

When officers got to the scene, they saw a man shoot into a crowd then run away.

They shot him and arrested him along with two other suspects.

1 man was killed and 8 were injured in the shooting.

