Shooting in Tallahassee leaves at least one dead

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - At least one person is dead and several are hurt after a shooting in Tallahassee late last night.

Tallahassee police officers say multiple people starting shooting at a liquor store a mile west of the FSU campus.

When officers got to the scene, they saw a man shoot into a crowd then run away.

They shot him and arrested him along with two other suspects.

1 man was killed and 8 were injured in the shooting.

