UF”s Jewish community reacts after anti-Semitic incident

Jewish leaders at UF say they feel safe at the school
By Ethan Budowsky
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Six words sent shockwaves through the University of Florida after Saturday’s Florida-Georgia football game.

“Kanye is right about the Jews” was projected on the stadium after the game, and on other buildings across Jacksonville.

“To see this happen on a gameday where a bunch of people are brought together to do something fun for the community, it’s kind of just jeopardizing that in that environment,” said UF Jewish Law Students Association President Mori Harris.

The statement refers to rapper Kanye West, who has very publicly made anti-Semitic remarks in recent weeks.

UF has the largest population of Jewish students in North America and the community has reacted very strongly.

“The University of Florida is a great place to be Jewish and a welcoming environment for Jewish students,” said UF Hillel’s Rabbi Jonah Zinn. “And anti-Semitisim is a global phenomenon. And certainly there is a lot we can do to make sure Jewish students feel more welcome and included here. But I think overall the vast majority of students feel that they belong here and feel included.”

The two rival schools united off the field to release a joint statement that condemned “all acts of anti-Semitism and other forms of hatred and intolerance.”

“I think the Jewish community is very grateful to the forceful rejection of these statements from the administration and know that the only way that we’re going to work on this kind of hate in our society is people of good faith all working together,” said Zinn.

UF Hillel plans on holding two events this week to rally support for the community.

