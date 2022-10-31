GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida Board of Trustees meet Tuesday morning at Emerson Alumni Hall to vote on sole presidential nominee Ben Sasse. It starts at 10 a.m. and university officials say protesting is banned inside of university buildings.

The 10th annual Wes Skiles Water Stewardship awards is Wednesday evening at the Cade Museum in Gainesville. The award recognizes exceptional efforts in improving water quality in the area. Winners earn a plaque and a cash prize at the event, and it starts at 6:00.

RELATED: The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

Also Wednesday evening, a community safety meeting is scheduled at Lincoln Middle School in Gainesville. The meeting is hosted in part by Florida For All, Florida Immigrant Coalition, among other groups. It starts at 6 p.m.

The 2nd annual Ocala Food and Wine festival returns to the World Equestrian Center starting on Friday. The three-day event features celebrity chefs, cooking competitions, wine education, among other activities.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.