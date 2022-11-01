Agricultural Hall of Fame inducts two members out of North Central Florida

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people from North Central Florida are the newest inductees into The Agricultural Hall of Fame.

John Woeste served as dean of UF’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences for 19 years, and was also the director of the extension service.

Donald Quincey, the other inductee, founded the Quincey Cattle Company in 1992, in Chiefland.

Quincey also served for 12 years on the Suwannee River Water Management District board.

