Alachua Woman’s Club will hold an Alachua Chamber of Commerce lunch
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - There is an Alachua Chamber of Commerce lunch with State Representative Chuck Brannon on Tuesday.
The event will start at noon and run until 1 p.m.
It will take place at the Alachua Woman’s Club.
That’s located at 14565 Main Street in Alachua. Tickets are anywhere from $15 to $20.
