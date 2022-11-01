Alachua Woman’s Club will hold an Alachua Chamber of Commerce lunch

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - There is an Alachua Chamber of Commerce lunch with State Representative Chuck Brannon on Tuesday.

The event will start at noon and run until 1 p.m.

It will take place at the Alachua Woman’s Club.

That’s located at 14565 Main Street in Alachua. Tickets are anywhere from $15 to $20.

