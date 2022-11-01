Citizens Insurance topped 1.1 million policies

By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 1:11 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - More Floridians are taking out property insurance policies with the state-backed insurer of last resort.

Citizens Insurance topped 1.1 million policies as of Monday.

Private insurers are dropping policies and in some cases, due to financial losses.

TRENDING: NAACP demands PACs stop using “false advertising” about an Alachua County ballot initiative

Citizens is expected to insure about 15% of the market by the end of the year.

Last month, the President of Citizens said the private market is expected to lose $1 billion this year.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
Glenn Lamar Carter, 36, goes missing in Alachua County
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities

Latest News

Citizens insurance in Florida topped 1.1 million policies
At least four locations in North Central Florida will be closing.
Four Drummond Bank locations to close following merger
FILE - Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., listens during a confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee...
UF Board of Trustees to vote on Senator Sasse presidency
UF Board of Trustees to vote on Senator Sasse presidency