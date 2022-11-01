TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - More Floridians are taking out property insurance policies with the state-backed insurer of last resort.

Citizens Insurance topped 1.1 million policies as of Monday.

Private insurers are dropping policies and in some cases, due to financial losses.

Citizens is expected to insure about 15% of the market by the end of the year.

Last month, the President of Citizens said the private market is expected to lose $1 billion this year.

