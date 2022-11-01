Citizens Insurance topped 1.1 million policies
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 1:11 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - More Floridians are taking out property insurance policies with the state-backed insurer of last resort.
Citizens Insurance topped 1.1 million policies as of Monday.
Private insurers are dropping policies and in some cases, due to financial losses.
TRENDING: NAACP demands PACs stop using “false advertising” about an Alachua County ballot initiative
Citizens is expected to insure about 15% of the market by the end of the year.
Last month, the President of Citizens said the private market is expected to lose $1 billion this year.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.