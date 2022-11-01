Four Drummond Bank locations to close following merger

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - At least four Drummond Community Bank locations in North Central Florida will be closed after the company merged with a bank headquartered in Stuart.

Documents filed a week ago with the Federal Office of the Comptroller of the Currency Indicate Seacoast Bank filed closing notices for branches in Gainesville on University Avenue, Lake City on US HWY 90, and two other locations.

Seacoast formally took over the North Florida bank early this month.

