Holly Heights residents fear gentrification

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in the western Gainesville neighborhood of Holly Heights fear their neighborhood is being gentrified.

Within the last year, SAR Apartment Capitals--a property management company--has bought numerous complexes in the area. Many are now not having their leases renewed or being evicted.

“I feel this is happening because they’re trying to get all of the low-income people outta here so they can turn this into something different,” said Holly Heights resident Doretha Jones.

131 of the residents in this neighborhood live on Section 8 housing vouchers and many are not having their leases renewed. Approximately 47 residents are expected to be evicted or not have their leases renewed by December 1.

“Eight [people} that we spoke to were not renewed, one was. They were all on Section 8,” said the Coordinator of the Alachua County Labor Coalition, Bobby Mermer. “The rest of them are self-paid, they’re not on any federal assistance or any assistance whatsoever, they have been renewed. All except one.”

Residents have had their maintenance requests neglected for months, including one house with a caved-in roof. The maintenance request has been in for so long, the permit to fix the roof expired.

People also discovered a camera inside a SAR-owned property pointed across a parking lot at a property they failed to purchase. Residents believe they are looking for wrongdoing, so they can take over the building from residents.

Those who are being forced out often have to do so on short notice, meaning they are struggling to find places to stay.

“When your lease ends, that’s when the voucher ends and you have to get a new voucher,” said Jones. So therefore, you really don’t have time to really get another place.”

WCJB reached out to SAR for comment, but never heard back.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.