HOMETOWN HERO: Chanda Mayes is inspiring youth and business owners in East Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “My purpose is to make sure my community can thrive,” that community is all too familiar to Chanda Mayes who was born and raised on the east side of Gainesville.

Having lived there her whole life — Mayes’ list of involvements is lengthy.

“Her phone is off the chain we’ll be talking and it will just be are going. People see her as a resource” said business partner, Karisma Welcome.

Mayes is the owner of K Mayes Enterprise and founder of S.O.A.R mentoring services.

“There are so many mentoring programs already established in Gainesville so basically I just network with other programs my side that I focus on is the resource side,” said Mayes.

Some of those resources the annual coats for kids drive where she plans to provide over 100 coats to children in need.

As well as the East Gainesville backyard BBQ.

“The East Gainesville backyard BBQ was an event that we want to bring diversity equity and inclusion on the east side of Gainesville so we did it between the street where MLK center and Citizens Field are. We had vendors, and kid entrepreneurs selling stuff and networking. It was a big family gathering” said Mayes.

Mayes recently went into partnership with Karisma Welcome, creating the Florida Dream Team (FDT).

The two women plan to inspire and educate business owners about finances and taxes.

“So we’re just bringing it out piece by piece and educating them but the thoughts all of the thoughts and events that she wants to they come like this. I am right there with her and it’s really about empowering and really having the community come back together” said Welcome.

Whether it is financial education or youth mentoring services, Mayes said she cannot do it alone! “I just believe in a whole village and when I say village I mean everybody pitches in to make Gainesville a better place.”

