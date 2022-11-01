“I’m taking a pledge of political celibacy”: UF Board of Trustees votes Sen. Sasse as next president

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Senator Ben Sasse is one step closer to officially becoming the next University of Florida President.

The UF Board of Trustees voted unanimously to name the Republican senator of Nebraska, the 13th president of the university.

Protesters chanted “get Sasse out of our swamp” outside of Emerson Alumni Hall, ahead of the hearing.

“UF, like many other colleges, is a progressive place of learning and of progress and freedom,” said Aron Ali-McClory, protester. “So to have someone come in with values that are completely antithetical to that is really disturbing to a lot of us.”

Many protestors said they feel Sasse’s beliefs could be harmful to LGBTQ and minority communities.

Public comment has begun. 3rd year Ph.D. student Brent Taylor says “You picked a sitting US senator, it’s hard to get more political than that.” @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/9adObKeqCN — Jordyn Markhoff (@JordynMarkhoff) November 1, 2022

“The reason I came here and enjoyed it so much was that we were inclusive we had diversity,” said Nancy Shepard, protester. “I’m more qualified than the candidate because I don’t think he has either of those things.”

In the hearing, Sasse said he supports people’s right to protest, but he wishes demonstrators were more open to different viewpoints.

“One of the things that’s sad about our moment, is that we often reduce whole humans to specific views on super-charged policy issues at a given moment. I think humans are a lot more complex and interesting than that,” he said.

In the interview portion of the hearing, a board member asked Sasse how he plans to be politically neutral if he becomes the next president.

Sasse said “frankly just at the level of time management, I would have zero bandwidth for it, so I look forward to a period of political celibacy.”

He said one of the biggest reasons he was drawn to this university is because the state “has a legislature that supports what’s happening here. That is very, very rare right now in a time of declining budgets.”

When asked about how he plans to support the LGBTQ community, Sasse said he plans to continue President Fuchs’ efforts. “I expect that my record would be fairly indistinguishable from his,” said Sasse.

The president of the board of trustees will now negotiate a salary with Sasse of no more than $1.6 million.

After that, the Florida Board of Governors needs to approve the selection.

