K9 units search for missing Dixie County teenager

OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - The search for a missing teenage girl from Dixie County is stepping up as concerns grow for the child’s safety.

According to the Dixie County Sheriff’s Office, K9 units are searching for Demiah Appling, 14, of Old Town. Two other law enforcement agencies are aiding in the search in the area near Old Town.

Officials say Appling went missing on Oct. 16, however, she was not reported missing until a week later. They say the family is cooperating with law enforcement.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and a black zip-up jacket.

