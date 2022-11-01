Law enforcement surrounds Union County Housing Authority building

Union County Sheriff's Office deputies surround housing authority building
Union County Sheriff's Office deputies surround housing authority building(UCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - Union County Sheriff’s investigators briefly closed a road near the housing authority after law enforcement agents surrounded the building.

Deputies say it followed an incident involving shots fired in Live Oak. The suspect was arrested at the Sunrise store on West Main Street.

Deputies say he lives in an apartment at the nearby housing authority. They did not find any other suspects at the apartment.

FDLE was also on the scene and is leading the investigation.

